Cuban President heads celebration for May 1

Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, Secretary General of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC), sent congratulations to all workers in the country for contributing to the construction of a homeland that is the legacy of our heroes, aware that we are going through a scenario complex and challenging.

The workers assume the decisive battle to advance the economy and what is demanded of it, with the teachings of Fidel that «the one who fights and resists is the one who has the right to triumph,» he affirmed.

He also reaffirmed the majority support of Cuban workers for the immense work of social equity of the Cuban Revolution.

The union leader affirmed that “we workers are aware that we are going through a complex and challenging scenario, but at the same time we are bearers of the conviction that Fidel taught us that only those who fight, resist and do not surrender are those who have right to succeed ”.

He praised the creativity of multiple popular initiatives in communities and labor collectives, this International Workers’ Day as a reflection of the spirit and responsibility with which we assume the decisive battle to advance the economy and the efficiency that is demanded.

And he reaffirmed «This May 1 we reaffirm the majority support of our people and as part of it its workers for the immense work of equity and social justice of the Cuban Revolution.»

With a Long Live International Workers’ Day and Fatherland or Death, we will win! the general secretary of the CTC concluded his address. In Cuba, the May 1st parade translates as the most massive celebration in the country.

Given the circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the CTC has called for it to be carried out virtually, from the initiatives of each work environment, with originality and responsibility from the home and the community.

It is now 13 months in which workers in Cuba and the world have had to face the pandemic and its consequences.