Cuban dancers defend dance as an expression of national identity

Dance constitutes a platform to bring our identity, the unmistakable features of (…) Cubanness to every corner of the planet, Dani Hernandez, main dancer of the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC) said on Thursday.

In an exclusive interview with Prensa Latina, Hernandez highlighted the role of the members of the Cuban ballet company as ambassadors of their culture, as they have endowed this cultural expression with prestige and glory in both Cuba and abroad.

On the occasion of International Dance Day, Hernandez evoked the enactment of Law 812 of 1960, which guaranteed the existence of the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC), the foundation of the artistic teaching system, as well as the design of a cultural policy that allowed the development of excellent professionals.

The State demonstrated total economic and moral support for the development (of ballet) to this day. The dancers went from having nothing to having a company, which guaranteed all the material implements necessary to achieve the greatest possible artistic potential, added the artist.

For her part, BNC Director Viengsay Valdes conveyed on social networks her congratulations on International Dance Day, and ratified the presence of this expression in our minds, in our hearts despite not having our usual spaces, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today we continue to dance at home, in our environment, in some virtual way; but we have not stopped dancing, said Valdes, who ratified the commitment to continue dancing and spreading Cuban talent.

BNC prima ballerina Sadaise Arencibia expressed the need to enjoy, in these times of a health crisis, everything that the moving body is capable of transmitting to invite to reflection, freedom and rebirth among adversities.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny