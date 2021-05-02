Cuban foreign minister praises world support against US blockade

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez praised the world’s growing support for the demand to lift the United States-imposed blockade against Cuba for six decades.

Rodriguez highlighted on his Twitter account the mobilizations carried out on April 24 and 25 in 153 cities of 66 countries to accompany the efforts to eliminate this policy aimed at subverting the internal order in Cuba by means of economic asphyxiation.

The statements, Bridges of Love caravans and demonstrations joined the demand of an entire people to eliminate the blockade, he said.

Cubans residing abroad, social activists, friends and supporters from all latitudes organized caravans and actions on social networks last weekend, among other initiatives to demand the end of the US blockade.

Parliamentarians, academics, artists, as well as graduates in Cuba, joined those events, according to the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny