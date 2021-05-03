Díaz-Canel thanks the world network for support against the blockade

iguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, thanked the worldwide network of intellectuals for their support to Cuba in its fight against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Thanks to the intellectuals from all over the world who give prestige with their signatures to our long and unrenounceable fight against the blockade, the president wrote in his official Twitter account.

He pointed out that the Network in Defense of Humanity (REDH), which was founded in other threatening days for #Cuba, knows very well the seriousness of the siege imposed on us by the empire.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Network in Defense of Humanity «appeals to lovers of peace, justice and international law to denounce an unprecedented aggression of the United States government against Cuba, which began more than 60 years ago».

The text stresses that the blockade of Cuba is based on provisions that qualify, according to international law, as unilateral coercive measures, as a crime of genocide, according to the Geneva Convention of 1948, and as a crime against humanity, according to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

It is urgent today, in view of the increasingly complicated scenario imposed by the COVID pandemic and the global crisis, to mobilize public opinion more forcefully than ever before in the face of such a long-standing outrage against a people who have always shown solidarity and courage, punished for deciding to be masters of their own destiny, to build a more just society and to defend a sovereign country.

Not even the blockade has been an obstacle for the Cuban doctors of the «Henry Reeve» Brigade to have deployed their generous contribution in more than 40 nations helping to fight the pandemic, say the intellectuals.

Let us fulfill our ethical duty to denounce this injustice and demand that the principles of peace, international legality, multilateralism and mutual respect prevail and that civilized relations between States prevail as the only way to guarantee the survival of the human species on the planet, says the document signed by the most prestigious intellectuals of the planet.

ACN/mm