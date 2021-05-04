Cuba extends condolences to Mexico for subway accident

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez today extended his condolences to Mexico for the loss of human life and injuries in the subway accident reported in the capital of the Central American nation.

In a message published on his Twitter account, the Cuban Foreign Relations minister expressed his solidarity with the families and friends of the victims of the incident, which so far has recorded 23 deaths.

According to press reports, two wagons of Line 12 of the subway collapsed last night on one of the main avenues of the Mexican capital.

According to official data, there are also 70 injured.

It is the biggest tragedy in the city since the 2017 earthquake, according to local authorities.

The accident occurred at Olivos station, when the rail overpass collapsed just as the subway passed through it.