Habanos World Days event begins in Cuba

Starting this Tuesday, the Habanos World Days digital event for cigar smokers puts Cuba once again among the first steps of attention in the global tobacco industry markets.



Smokers and people related to this area have their eyes on the event, where data from the industry of this kind in Cuba and the outstanding news, facing the world market, are presented.

Precisely, Cuban authorities indicated at the time that despite the problem generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, cigar exports continue, with changes in their distribution, and instead of using the air route, they use shipping companies.

Now, the call takes place virtually from May 4 to 6, to overcome the necessary restrictions imposed by the pandemic. This time, the virtual version entitles Habanos World Days.

The program (habanosworlddays.com) includes Habanos Premiers, presentations and videos that will be exclusively shown at a designated date and time. As of their live publication, they will be available in the platform to be seen by smokers from any country.

Havana cigars occupy the first quality step of Premium cigars globally due to the triple condition of good soil, excellent climate and long experience of the producers.

Pl/mm