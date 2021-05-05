Cuba for making updated economic and social model more dynamic

President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel called to dynamize the process of updating the economic and social model, as well as the implementation of the national development plan until 2030, Cuban media reported.

In a recent meeting of the Council of Ministers, the president insisted on the need to flexibly combine centralized planning and the autonomy of all economic actors: state companies, cooperatives and other forms of management.

According to Granma newspaper, Diaz-Canel advocated identifying in each entity what to do to achieve the growth foreseen in the economic plan, with the least possible external dependence.

In the president’s words, the objective ‘is to resist, survive and advance.’

Regarding this, he included the production of food, the agriculture in particular, among Cuba’s priorities and defended the establishment of alliances between the state and non-state sectors, to make better use of the resources and capacities of both.

Other topics were the promotion of the management by municipalities, the concretion of procedures to create micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, intensifying the use of science and innovation to solve problems, as well as the strengthening of teleworking.

Diaz-Canel also emphasized the urgency of considering the use of renewable energy sources, making a sustainable and quality use of tourism potential, and solving difficulties of electronic commerce.

National production has to be oriented to satisfy the demand of the internal market and to raise the quality of all services to the population, he stated.