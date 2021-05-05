Cuba reports 1,010 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths

Cuba on Wednesday reported 1,010 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths over the last 24 hours, due to complications related to the disease.



With these figures, the total number of contagions in Cuba since March 2020 has increased to 111,654, and the death toll rose to 694, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said at his daily press briefing on television.

The doctor added that 5,592 active patients are in hospitals nationwide.

On Tuesday, Cuba’s laboratories made 21,067 PCR tests in real time to detect the presence of the coronavirus, totaling 3,741,796 such tests so far.

Pl/mm