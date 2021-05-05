Cuba urges US to lift blockade and other coercive measures

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday urged the United States to lift the blockade imposed on his country for nearly six decades and the more than 240 measures implemented by the previous administration.

On his official Twitter account, the foreign minister also called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to reestablish consular services and family reunification.

If ‘Blinken were interested in Cubans’ human rights, he would lift the economic blockade and the 243 measures implemented by the previous administration, still in force amid the Covid-19 pandemic,’ he wrote.

On Tuesday, Blinken, at the 51st Conference of the Council of the Americas, said that the United States will continue to champion what he called the rights of the Cuban people.

The blockade is considered in Cuba a massive human rights violation and the main obstacle to Cuba’s economic and social development.

The damage accumulated in six decades due to the implementation of this policy amount to 144,413 million dollars, and, between April, 2019, and March, 2020, the US blockade caused losses worth 5.57 billion dollars, a record figure for one year.

This hostile policy was tightened during the Trump administration (2017-2021), with about 240 coercive measures and the inclusion of Cuba in Washington’s list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

These punitive actions are still in force in the current Biden administration.