Cuba ratifies willingness to cooperate with Haiti

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today highlighted the historic ties with Haiti and expressed his government’s willingness to cooperate with that Caribbean state.

From his official Twitter account, the president responded to a message on that platform from his Haitian counterpart, Jovenel Moïse, and assured that that country ‘ will always be a sister nation for Cuba, land of the first Revolution of Our America.’

‘The Caribbean and history unite us. Everything we can do for your country, we will do it,’ he emphasized.

Yesterday in a tweet Moïse thanked the also first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba for his words of friendship with the Haitian people and reaffirmed that the collaboration ‘is solid, concrete and will continue over the time.’

He described as ‘irrefutable proof’ of this the construction of the Marion dam, a reservoir project with a capacity of 10 million cubic meters of water, with the help of Cuban technicians.

Havana and Port-au-Prince established diplomatic relations in February 1904, based on mutual respect and cooperation.

Pl/mm