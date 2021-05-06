Cuba reports one thousand 60 new cases with Covid-19

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported 1,600 new infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.
In a press conference, the national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, specified that seven people died Wednesday as a result of this pandemic.

Currently, 5,448 patients with the ailment are admitted to hospitals in the Caribbean country.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths from Covid-19 totals 701 and the number of infected since March 2020 has risen to 112,714, Duran said.

