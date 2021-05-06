Habanos World Days event concludes in Cuba

The Habanos World Days digital event is concluding its activities this Thursday in Cuba, after three days of presentations and debates.

Under the imperative of Covid-19, this meeting was forced to meet with virtual presentations and reports, which did not detract from the attention of millions of people across the world, organizers of the Habanos S.A. corporation said.

This attraction resulted from the high quality of Premium or handmade cigars in this country, which are considered the best of its kind in the world.

The most significant news is that despite such call is properly concluding, the most relevant reports and details remain for virtual consultations from any continent, for the rest of the months. This adds an element of value to this kind of event, which in its face-to-face version as Habano Festival always and every year, more than 1,000 people from 70 countries participated.

This virtual version, or first call of its kind, however, allowed a greater scope and an approach to the Cuban tobacco industry and the quality of a product that despite the pandemic is not stopped manufacturing and, above all, claiming.