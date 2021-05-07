French citizens contribute money to support vaccination in Cuba

The solidarity campaign launched by the ‘Cuba Linda’ and ‘France Cuba’ associations to support mass vaccination in Cuba against Covid-19 has raised 30 thousand euros until today, the equivalent to 374 thousand syringes.

The organizers of the initiative highlighted the response to the call made in mid-April, based on the contribution of associations and French citizens, donors registered on a website under the name of Solidarité-Seringues pour Cuba (lit. ‘Solidarity-Syringes for Cuba’).

The contribution is part of the aid promoted in Europe for the purchase of 10 million syringes and needles in China, supplies contracted by Cuban health authorities with the support of MediCuba Switzerland, an entity with more than two decades of support to Cuba in the sector.

In the call, the French organizations highlighted the efforts made by Cuba to fight the pandemic and the development of several domestically produced vaccine candidates despite the severe impact of the blockade imposed by the United States.

According to Didier Lalande, president of Cuba Linda, the call for solidarity in France is an urgent one, with a view to the goal of guaranteeing the arrival of the supplies to Cuba next month.

Both Cuba Linda and France Cuba stressed that Cuba deserves international support and accompaniment for its cooperation with dozens of countries in the fight against the pandemic, manifested by way of sending thousands of health professionals.

Both organizations stood out for their activism in the global campaign to nominate the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize of the Henry Reeve medical brigades for the solidarity.