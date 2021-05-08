CARICOM reiterates rejection of US blockade against Cuba

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has reiterated its rejection of the United States blockade against Cuba, due to its adverse impact on the socioeconomic development of the island, the regional organization said on Saturday in a statement.

That position was ratified at a two-day virtual meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) of that integration mechanism, according to a press release on CARICOM’s website.

‘COFCOR expressed its ongoing concern that the United States blockade against Cuba has a significant adverse impact on the socioeconomic development of Cuba and the welfare of the Cuban people,’ says the text, which was approved by the Caribbean foreign ministers.

Likewise, the ministers reiterated CARICOM’s support for ending this ‘long-standing US economic, financial and commercial blockade against Cuba’ and agreed to continue advocating for that cause.

On the other hand, the participants in the forum reviewed the work done by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) under Mexico’s presidency, and welcomed that group’s efforts to progress in the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic on the health and economic fronts.

They also decided to continue a coordinated strategic action within the Association of Caribbean States, particularly with regard to fighting the health crisis ‘in the Greater Caribbean.’

The foreign ministers underscored their concern about the devastating impact of Covid-19, addressed its economic and public health effects, and highlighted the need for equitable access to vaccines and financing for economic recovery.