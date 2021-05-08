Cuba confirms 1,036 Covid-19 cases and nine deaths

Cuban health authorities on Saturday reported 1,036 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, due to complications associated to the disease over the past 24 hours.

 

With those figures, the total number of confirmed cases in Cuba since March 2020 has increased to 114,912, while the death toll rose to 722, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said at his daily press briefing on television.

The expert added that 5,686 active patients, who are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, are in hospitals nationwide.

On Friday, 24,777 PCR tests in real time were made throughout Cuba, thus increasing the number of those tests to 3,812,673 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country last year.

