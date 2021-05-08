Diaz-Canel lauds support from universities, private sector to Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged the contributions from universities and the private sector to the country on Saturday, during a tour of several centers of economic, cultural and social interest.

On his official Twitter account, the president thanked the students from the Jose Antonio Echeverria Technological University of Havana (CUJAE) for their support for key tasks for Cuba.

‘Listening to the boys from @AlmaCujae speak about their participation in the fight against #COVID19, in the trial on #Soberana02, in construction projects, confirms that we were not wrong when we went to the Universities to solve the country’s problems,’ Diaz-Canel tweeted.

He also highlighted the contribution from other initiatives developed by non-State forms of production that should be stimulated, he wrote.

‘Each contribution, albeit small, counts for the country. It is confirmed by entrepreneurs that we visited: the Filifiore Habana project, of artisanal soap; VidaBum, dedicated to aquaponic products, and a center of organic fertilizers,’ he pointed out.

They bet on sustainability, making better use of resources, the circular economy, the protection of the environment and productive chaining, the president added.

‘We will continue to support all those initiatives,’ Diaz-Canel concluded.

Pl/mm