Famous singer-songwriter dedicates virtual concert to Cuban children

Renowned singer-songwriter Liuba Maria Hevia will give a virtual concert dedicated to children on Saturday, under the auspices of UNICEF in Cuba and the British Embassy in Havana.

Hevia will sing emblematic songs, including some written by three great composers: Francisco Gabilondo Soler (Mexico), Maria Elena Walsh (Argentina) and Teresita Fernandez (Cuba), the latter is one of her main references.

This year, the Cuban singer and composer was nominated for the 2021 Cubadisco award, where her record ‘Liuba canta a Gabilondo Soler’ and the musical documentary that pays tribute to Teresita Fernandez’s work are included.

Hevia is also working on a new version of her album ‘Travesia Magica’ (Magic Journey), produced by the EGREM record label and one of the most recognized and edited volumes in her entire career which contains songs written by composer Ada Elba Perez.

At present, she is promoting her work on social media due to the cancellation of face-to-face events as a result of Covid-19 in Cuba. She told national media that there is no pandemic that can limit the creative spirit of those who always find calm in music.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny