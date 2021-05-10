Cuba reports 1,116 cases with Covid-19

The national director of Epidemiology of Cuba, Francisco Durán, reported today 1,116 new infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, registered in the country in the last 24 hours.

 

In a press conference, Durán specified that nine people died in that period as a result of this disease.

Currently, 5,988 patients with the disease are admitted to hospitals in the Caribbean country, while the total number of deaths from Covid-19 totals 741 and the number of infected since March 2020 has risen to 117 thousand 97, Durán said.

