Cuba highlights care of its citizens abroad in the face of Covid-19

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday noted that the Cuban consulates and embassies have kept their vitality during the Covid-19 pandemic and their services to Cuban residents abroad.

On his Twitter account, the minister referred to ‘prioritized consular assistance, negotiations with airlines and authorities and an extensive use of social media’ as elements that helped keep that work.

Recently, Ernesto Soberon, director general for Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents abroad at the Foreign Ministry, said that the country is undergoing a process to strengthen ties with its emigrants.

This ‘shows the continuity of the principles of the Revolution regarding Cuban residents in other countries.’

Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, Soberon pointed out that the global health emergency led to explore ways to be effective in assisting Cubans abroad.

On the other hand, he commented that, among several provisions, remote procedures were carried out at the consulates to ensure the return of nationals stranded in other regions of the world, and more than 90 flights have been organized.