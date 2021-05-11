Cuba reports 1,071 Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) on Tuesday reported 1,071 new contagions with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

In his daily press briefing on television, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at MINSAP, informed that 14 people died in the last 24 hours as a consequence of complications from the disease.

With these figures, the total number of contagions in Cuba since March 2020 has increased to 118,168 and the death toll rose to 755, the doctor noted.

Dr. Duran added that 6,032 active patients are in hospitals nationwide.