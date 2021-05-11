Diaz-Canel highlights Cuba’s unity and talent to fight Covid-19

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel noted on Tuesday that the vaccination of the 70 percent of the population against Covid-19 by August, despite the US blockade, shows the people’s unity and talent.

On his Twitter account, the president called on Cubans ‘to devote ourselves in body and soul to achieve a vaccination strategy everywhere.’

He also called for rigor and planning, ‘with a strong working system that addresses the smallest detail.’

The head of State claimed that this will lead to victory in the face of the complex epidemiological scenario that the country is currently facing.

In this regard, he highlighted the beginning of the vaccination of groups and risk territories with the national vaccine candidates Soberana02 and Abdala.

According to official sources, health students and workers who were not included in intervention studies will participate in this stage, as well as part of the population from Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Matanzas, Pinar del Rio and Isla de la Juventud (Isle of Youth) special municipality. Diaz-Canel on Monday said that working for economic development and to fight Covid-19 are Cuba’s priorities in the coming months.

He claimed that this achievement is an example of what a country dealing with a blockade and attacks can do, a blunt response to the viciousness of Washington’s policy, while it gives hope to the world due to Cuba’s vocation of solidarity.