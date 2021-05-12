Cuban FM congratulates new CARICOM secretary-general

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday congratulated Belizean Carla Barnett as the new Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

On his Twitter account, the Cuban foreign minister extended his congratulations to the ‘Community with which Cuba maintains relations of brotherhood and solidarity.’

Barnett was Deputy Secretary-General of CARICOM from 1997 to 2002 and will assume office on August 15 to become the first woman and the first Belizean to be elected for that post.

CARICOM is an international organization established in 1973, with the aim of achieving economic integration, promoting cooperation and coordinating foreign policy among its members.

Based in Guyana, this organization currently consists of 15 Caribbean nations and five British dependencies.