Cuba reiterates repercussions of US blockade on families

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez emphasized on Thursday that the United States blockade affects Cuban families in their daily lives.



On his Twitter account, the minister stressed that Washington’s blockade was intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic, under the previous administration of Donald Trump.

‘Just like Covid-19, this inhumane policy harms Cuban families. It must stop,’ he noted.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the blockade is the biggest obstacle to national development and a violation of human rights.

‘The accumulated damages in six decades amount to 144.413 billion dollars, and between April 2019 and March 2020, this policy caused losses of more than five billion dollars, a record figure for one year,’ it stated.

The US administration insists that the blockade seeks to affect only the Cuban government; however, every year the economic siege causes millions in losses in sectors with high social impact such as education, health care, transportation, and technological development, among others.

On June 23, Cuba will submit again to the United Nations the resolution on the necessity to end the United States blockade against Cuba, in which it mentions the damage caused to the population.

