Cuba reports 1,186 new Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health of Cuba on Thursday reported 1,186 cases with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.



Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, reported at his daily briefing on television that 10 people died from this disease in the past 24 hours.

Some 6,234 patients are in hospitals. The death toll rose to 778, and the number of cases since March, 2020, climbed to 120,561, Dr. Duran said.

PL/mm