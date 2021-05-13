Cuba to modify trade of agricultural products

Modifications to the policy of agricultural products’ trade will begin to operate in Cuba as of June 4, authorities from the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG) said on Thursday.



Those changes, explained by executives of the sector, ease the trade of beef, fresh milk and its byproducts and other items, and formalize part of over 60 measures aimed at recovering agricultural production.

The directors of Marketing and Livestock, Yisel Gonzalez and Arian Gutierrez, respectively, and the head of Agricultural Policy at the Legal Department, Mayra Cruz, participated in the meeting.

The regulations are based on Decree 35 on the commercialization of agricultural products, published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba, on May 4, and approved by the Council of Ministers, and based on four MINAG’s resolutions.

In their presentation, the leaders announced that the new policy arranges wholesale and retail marketing and applies a value chain approach.

The policy also raises the added value of agricultural products and introduces incentives for their production, collection and marketing.

