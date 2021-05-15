Cuban journalists reject aggressions against its professionals 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC) rejected the physical and virtual aggression against journalists on the island with the intention of discrediting them in the eyes of public opinion, local press reported here today. According to a statement published in the Granma newspaper, UPEC denounced that ‘some people at the service of the counterrevolution’ are trying with violent actions ‘to tarnish the prestige, morale and commitment of Cuban journalists, who report in accordance with the truth and following indisputable ethical principles’.Under the title The Cuban press will not be muzzled, the text denounces that ‘an anti-Cuban minority in South Florida, and its internal salaried employees, desperate for the verticality with which their purposes are exposed, seeks to silence the revolutionary media, subjecting its professionals to harassment and intimidation.’ Among the insulted colleagues, the document points out, is the jurist, journalist and Cuban Television presenter Humberto López, to whom UPEC ratified its support. ‘We will not allow neither aggressions nor threats, and we will defend the physical and moral integrity of the members of the organization, in legitimate exercise of the freedom of the press enshrined in the Constitution, the laws and the institutional spirit of the nation,’ it adds. ‘We, the media professionals, will not go back even one millimeter in our mission to make the truth break through. We count on the support of the immense majority of the people for the dignified and free exercise of journalism,’ UPEC emphasized. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Vaccination with vaccine candidates goes well in Cuba 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president urges to eliminate violence within the family 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports 1,186 new Covid-19 cases 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty