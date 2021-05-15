Vaccination with vaccine candidates goes well in Cuba 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Vaccination in Cuba with Covid-19 vaccine candidates Abdala and Soberana 02 is being successfully carried out in Havana, where there is a complex epidemiological situation. Jose Angel Portal, minister of Public Health of Cuba, explained that of the 474,069 people who must be vaccinated first in four municipalities, 184,000 doses had already been administered across the country by the end of May 3, that is, 38.8 percent.Health workers and from BioCubaFarma, as well as from other risk groups, are participating in this process, he commented. Cuba hit Saturday a record high of daily Covid-19 cases with 1.383 sick people. The minister said that, so far, there has been a good atmosphere in the institutions where the vaccination is being carried out. Some 565 vaccination centers are working, and more than 2,800 professional and Medical Sciences students are participating in this program, Portal pointed out. The vaccination of risk territories and groups in Havana with Covid-19 vaccine candidate Abdala started on May 12 in four municipalities in this capital. Volunteers from the municipalities of San Miguel del Padron, Habana del Este, Guanabacoa and Regla, a total of 396,382 inhabitants, will receive the three doses of the vaccine until June. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban president urges to eliminate violence within the family 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban journalists reject aggressions against its professionals 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports 1,186 new Covid-19 cases 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty