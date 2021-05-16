New caravan in New York demands end of blockade on Cuba

The New York-New Jersey Cuba Sí Coalition on Saturday called for a new car and bicycle caravan to end US Government’s punitive measures and blockade against Cuba.

According to organizers of this initiative slated for Sunday, May 30, they will join other similar actions in different US cities, which were first promoted by Cuban-Americans in Florida and also by the Bridges of Love project.

These car and bicycle caravans, they added, demand an end to Washington’s blockade, which causes great economic harships in Cuba.

Let’s stop US attacks on the right to travel and family visits for residents of both countries, the New York-New Jersey Cuba Sí Coalition, which represents dozens of groups and activists, underlines in a statement.

US government’s aggression on Cuba is particularly criminal amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and Cubans continue to set an outstanding example of how to counteract the health crisis, the statement stresses.

Amid this difficult situation, it notes, Cuba offers global solidarity through volunteer brigades made up of health professionals.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

