Cuban health authorities confirm 1,057 Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths

Cuban health authorities on Monday reported 1,057 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths over the last 24 hours, due to complications related to the disease.

With these figures, the total number of contagions in Cuba since March 2020 has increased to 125,511, and the death toll rose to 814, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said at his daily press briefing on television.

Dr. Duran added that 27,509 active patients are in hospitals nationwide, including 3,968 suspected cases, 16,649 under epidemiological surveillance and 6,892 active patients.

On Sunday, all Cuban molecular biology laboratories made 22,779 PCR tests in real time to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, totaling 4,015,883 samples so far.

