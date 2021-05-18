Cuban Chamber of Commerce promotes exports

Cuban Chamber of Commerce (CCC) is presently fostering exports of its entities and promoting the linking to economic development, Milena Pérez, director of CCC´s Associates, said.

In an interview with Prensa Latina, Milena Pérez stated that CCC’s membership is currently exceeding 900 member companies belonging to all economic sectors including those one with the power to conduct foreign trade, marketing, production and service activities.

According to the related missions carried out by the entities, these are grouped into eight sections, thus allowing the CCC to identify their interests, strategies and goals, and thereby focusing its actions and providing services that support its associates´ management, depending on the country’s development programs.

In 2020, the CCC made a differentiated approximation analysis with companies to characterize their potentialities in order to evaluate and propose missions geared up to increasing exports, said Pérez.

She also stressed that CCC selected a group of associated companies, according to priority sectors in the country´s Social Economic Strategy, and rolled out proceedings nationwide to assess and exchange export strategies with a market purpose.

Among the sectors identified were agriculture, food, iron and steel, chemical, mining, health and health tourism, information technology, higher education, applied science, research and innovation, construction, cultural industries, bio-pharmaceutical and natural products, as well as professional services.