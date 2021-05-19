South African MPs interested in Cuban vaccine candidates

South African representatives showed interest in Cuba’s five vaccine candidates against Covid-19, during a parliamentary meeting with the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP).



On Twitter, Cuban Parliament posted that participants in the virtual meeting were acquainted with information about the five vaccine candidates: Soberana 02, Abdala, Soberana 01, Mambisa and Soberana Plus; the first two in phase-III of clinical trials.

As part of the meeting, Cuban MP Enrique Alemán explained the impacts of the US blockade against his country, ‘a genocidal policy that has intensified in times of Covid-19.’

Cuba and South Africa formalized diplomatic relations on May 11, 1994, and have kept bilateral cooperation in health, education and science sectors.

