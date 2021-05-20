Cuba for a new modern and inclusive Family Code

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called for the fulfillment of a modern and advanced Family Code, in accordance with the Constitution passed in 2019.

What we want is that it be a modern Family Code, responding to all constitutional processes. We really want it to be an advance in the conception of the family, the president said in a meeting with the Family Code Commission.

In addition to the drafting, it is necessary to work on the back-up elements, as well as on the social communication strategy for debating the new Family Code, he added.

Justice Minister Oscar Silveira said that this project draws on science and years of research from universities and national institutions.

Silveira assured that the commission identified 21 pivotal issues for which solutions are already proposed, including marriage and unmarried couple, filiation issues, parent relationships as well as care and protection institutions.

