Cuba reports 1,252 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths

Cuba has so far accumulated 129,346 Covid-19 cases since March 2020, after reporting 1,252 new patients on Thursday.

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), informed that six deaths were reported over the last 24 hours due to complication related to the disease, so the death toll rose to 840.

In May alone, 186 people died of Covid-19.

Dr. Duran said at his daily press briefing on television added that 6,856 active patients are in hospitals nationwide, including 6,719 who are clinically stable, 91 who are seriously ill and 46 who are in critical condition.

On Wednesday, all molecular biology laboratories in Cuba made 21,574 PCR tests to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, totaling 4,082,100 samples so far.