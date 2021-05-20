French magazine praises Cuban Covid-19 vaccines

The Cuba Coopération France (CubaCoop) association recognized Cuba’s scientific achievement in creating five Covid-19 vaccine candidates and the possibility of immunizing its entire population this year.

Le Lettre Électronique Hebdo highlighted in its weekly publication the fact that Cuba is projecting those results amid the blockade imposed by the United States.

The great powers have injected considerable sums of public money into the pharmaceutical multinationals to obtain vaccines, while a small island of only 11 million inhabitants and blocked by the most powerful country in the world has been able to do it on its own, it highlighted.

According to the organization, founded in 1995 to promote bilateral cooperation, Cuba will undoubtedly be the first country to protect its entire population against Covid-19 with immunizing agents of its own.

CubaCoop also exposed to its readers the confidence that Cuban vaccines will reach other countries in need.

It also highlighted a recent publication by the prestigious medical journal The Lancet on the achievements of Cuban health care, particularly in the field of vaccine production.

The Cuban government plans to protect 70 percent of the population with its own vaccines by next summer.