Cuban health authorities report 1,197 new Covid-19 cases, nine deaths

Cuban health authorities on Friday reported 1,197 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths over the last 24 hours, due to complications related to this disease.

With these figures, the total number of contagions in Cuba since March 2020 has increased to 130,543 and the death toll rose to 849, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) explained at his daily press briefing on television.

He added that 6,874 active patients are in hospitals nationwide.

On Thursday, all Cuban molecular biology laboratories made 22,896 PCR tests in real time to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, totaling 4,104,996 samples so far.