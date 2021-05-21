Cuban president meets with national baseball shortlist team

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel met with the members of the national baseball shortlist team who will participate in the Pre-Olympic Games of the Americas, during a visit to the Latin American stadium in Havana.

According to the Twitter account of the Presidency, Diaz-Canel learned about the team’s challenges to be integrated during the dialogue with the management, the technical and preparation team, who ratified their commitment to reaching the Olympics.

After touring the facilities accompanied by the director and prominent athletes from the shortlist team, Diaz-Canel signed a giant bat located in one of the entrances to the stands of the stadium.

The president received a Cuban team shirt and cap on behalf of the entire team and from the hands of prominent player Frederich Cepeda.

Historian Felix Julio Alfonso explained to the President the sports, human and patriotic history of the seat of honor in the stadium.

The national shortlist team is still awaiting the visas for the Pre-Olympic of the Americas, which will take place in the United States, from May 31 to June 5.

The Cuban Baseball Federation tweeted this week that it is the responsibility of the United States to guarantee this process as the host country, and ratified ‘the commitment to our people to compete to get the Olympic qualification, as is their right.’