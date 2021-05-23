Cuba ratifies commitment to safeguard natural heritage

The president of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel ratified his country’s commitment to work to safeguard the natural heritage, on the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of Biological Diversity.

The president tweeted greeting the date and assured that Cuba’s flora and fauna are characterized by wealth, exclusivity, uniqueness, fragility and also resilience.

He recalled Fidel Castro, who warned in 1992 that the stability of the planet depends on healthy ecosystems rich in species.

According to Diaz-Canel, Cuba is considered one of the 25 centers of biodiversity in the world and the island territory richest in plants worldwide.

Countries commemorate every May 22nd the International Day, a date approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 2000 in order to inform and raise awareness about issues related to the diversity of plant and animal species.

The slogan of the campaign for 2021 is ‘I am part of the solution,’ referring to the place of such exemplars in the response to various challenges of sustainable development.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny