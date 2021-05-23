Cubadisco 2020-2021 International Music Fair comes to an end

The activities of the most important event dedicated to record production on Cuba will finish on Saturday with the broadcasting of the 24th Cubadisco International Music Fair awards gala.

The event, which for nine days occupied the agenda of numerous spaces in digital platforms and conventional media, celebrated in this edition the Ibero-American Year of Music and had Spain as guest country.

The contest was divided into nine areas, 26 musical categories and five audiovisual ones and, according to the organizers, nearly 400 works were submitted and no section was left empty.

During the official gala, the statuette for Lifetime Achievement will be awarded, which this year went twice to Colibri Productions, with the albums ‘100 años del Septeto Habanero’ and ‘Vicente Feliu canta a sus 70.’

The Artistic Mastery award went to Al fin Lecuona; master Ulises Aquino and Opera de la Calle, and Master Frank Fernandez and OSN by filmmaker Rene Arencibia, while Rafael Lay’s Orquesta Aragon 80 anniversary was recognized as an Icon of Cuban Discography.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny