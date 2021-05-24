Diaz-Canel highlights role of solidarity against global problems

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday highlighted the role of solidarity and cooperation to overcome challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

On his official Twitter account, the president underscored the ‘humanistic transcendence’ of that support for nations, and recalled the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, who paved the way to Cuba’s international collaboration in the health sector by sending a medical brigade to Algeria on May 23, 1963.

‘Life is demonstrating that if there are no solidarity and cooperation; if there are no public policies targeted, in the first place, at people, it is very difficult to overcome such complex problems like the pandemic,’ the head of State tweeted.

In another tweet, Diaz-Canel acknowledged the members of the Henry Reeve Contingent of Physicians Specialized in situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemic, who, distributed in 57 groups, have assisted 40 countries and territories to fight the health emergency.