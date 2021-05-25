Chinese, Cuban parliaments confirm strength of friendly ties

Parliamentary leaders of China and Cuba have reportedly confirmed the strength of relations in that sphere and highlighted the mutual support on issues of interest for their countries.



Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress, and Esteban Lazo, President of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power, raised that position during a video-conference on Tuesday early morning.

The Chinese leader recalled that Cuba was the first nation in the Western Hemisphere to establish diplomatic relations with his country and the two nations forged a close friendship for more than six decades.

Li reiterated Beijing’s firm support to the Cuban people’s struggle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, and in the fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic. On his part, Lazo thanked China’s invariable stance against the Washington economic siege and highlighted the positive contribution by both assemblies to the progress of the bilateral ties.

