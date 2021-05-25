President of Cuba: Africa deserves global solidarity

The president of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel affirmed that Africa deserves international solidarity and much more than just a single day, since the world is in debt with it.

 

The president tweeted on occasion of the celebration of Africa Day stressing that the continent demands ‘centuries of attention’ and the cooperation of all countries.

‘The world grew rich by impoverishing it,’ the resident tweeted and sent a hug ‘to the continent with which we share ancestors and battles for independence and life.’

Diaz-Canel congratulated the African Union on the date and reiterated Cuba’s solidarity with the peoples of the continent, with whom Cuba forged unbreakable ties with common struggles and challenges.

‘Cuba celebrates Africa Day, a continent to which we are united by history, tradition and culture,’ he stated.

The Minister of Foreign Relations of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez, also highlighted the cultural roots and common historical ties, and ratified solidarity with these peoples.

The president of the Cuban Parliament, Esteban Lazo, highlighted the historical links and thanked the African support against the blockade of the United States.

