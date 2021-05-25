President of Cuba highlights creation of National Innovation Council

The president of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted the creation of the National Innovation Council, a body that will allow for government management based on scientific knowledge to be carried out.



The president pointed out on Twitter that ‘it is about promoting the exchange of ideas between experts in production, services and knowledge; and to improve the functioning of the State, the Government, the economy and society.’

Diaz-Canel added that the purpose is to successfully manage innovation to find a solution to the country’s problems, for which ministers, businessmen and scientists have been united in a platform that will make it possible to change ‘everything that must be changed.’

The National Innovation Council was constituted the eve, qualified by specialists as an unprecedented consultative body in Cuba or in the Latin American region.

Over thirty businessmen, scientists and academics will promote innovation in a coordinated and integrated way, in matters such as the business system, public administration and the non-state sector.

The president explained at the opening meeting the legal procedure for the founding act, which was included in the agreement number 156 of the Council of State and published in the Official Gazette on May 4th.

The body is set to meet every three months, but said meetings may also be monthly, as needed.

