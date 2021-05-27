Cuba demands in Geneva an end to crimes against Palestine

Cuba’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, demanded on Thursday at the Human Rights Council the cessation of Israeli aggressions against Palestine and denounced the recent indiscriminate bombings in the Gaza Strip.

Cuba strongly condemns the assault on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and the bombardment of Gaza, he noted on speaking at the 30th special session on the serious situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

Cuba’s ambassador condemned the over 20 deaths, the destruction of infrastructure and the heavy material damage in the Strip, the target of 11 days of Israeli air strikes.

The aggression constitutes a serious violation of the UN Charter, International Law and International Humanitarian Law, he said at the forum, in which he framed Tel Aviv’s hostile actions in the continuity of colonization and occupation of Arab and Palestinian lands.

Quintanilla warned that the US has historically granted Israel complicity and impunity with its position, preventing the UN Security Council decisions on this conflict, which is also condemnable.

Likewise, he rejected the fact that Washington supplies the military and logistical equipment with which the occupation is being carried out.

PL/mm