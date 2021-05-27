Debates on 8th Congress of Communist Party of Cuba begins

President Miguel Diaz-Canel traveled to western Pinar del Rio province, where the debates that continue after the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) began.

Diaz-Canel, who is also the PCC first secretary, noted on on his Twitter account that he, along with the Secretariat of the Central Committee, will travel to Artemisa province after the meeting with Pinar del Rio authorities.

According to the Twitter account of the Presidency, the meeting in Pinar del Rio paves the way to continue giving life to the PCC Congress and is the beginning of a journey that will cover the entire country to evaluate the PCC’s work.

Aspects such as the strengthening of the organization’s structures and its link with the people, as well as its role in leading the country’s economic battle, are some of the elements that will be analyzed in the coming sessions.

The members of the Secretariat of the PCC Central Committee, Roberto Morales, Jose Ramon Monteagudo and Felix Duarte, will speak about these issues on national television on Thursday.

Diaz-Canel pointed out during a videoconference with 2,600 PCC leaders from all over Cuba on Saturday that the process will allow the party members to think and act for Cuba.

Diaz-Canel also called for a debate on the agreements, ideas and guidelines resulting from the 8th Congress to become a space to seek ways to improve the methods and working styles of the organization, and to promote the broadest democracy from within it.