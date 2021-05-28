Cuban health authorities report 1,169 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths

5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuban health authorities reported 1,169 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths over the last 24 hours due to complications related to the disease.

 

With these figures, Cuba accumulates 138,899 contagions with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19 and 933 deaths, since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), explained at his daily press briefing on television.

