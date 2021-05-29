Cuba condemns US blockade at AEC Meeting 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez condemned Thursday the tightening of the US blockade against Cuba during the 26th Ministerial Meeting of the Association of Caribbean States (AEC). During her virtual speech, Anayansi Rodríguez said the US economic, commercial and financial blockade was tightened to unprecedented levels even amid complex situation generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.She pointed out that this Washington policy makes deficiencies and deprivations for Cuban families even worse, and hinders the country’s efforts to make headway to sustainable development. Likewise, she reaffirmed Cuba’s decision on continuing its international health cooperation that is inherent to the humanistic nature of the political, economic and social project the country defends. The challenging reality imposed by the US blockade has not prevented Cuba´s contribution to the efforts to mitigate the pandemic, sending 57 medical brigades to 40 countries including 17 ACS member states and five associates, she pointed out. She highlighted that Cuban scientists´ efforts have allowed the country to have five vaccine candidates to immunize against Covid-19, two of them in phase III of clinical trials. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba rejects sanctions and destabilizing actions against Belarus 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba exalts Latin American unity in the face of Covid-19 22 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president rejects US lies about anti-terrorist fight 22 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty