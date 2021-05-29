Cuba rejects sanctions and destabilizing actions against Belarus 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez today rejected sanctions and destabilizing actions against Belarus, as well as the disinformation campaigns targeted by that country. In his Twitter account, the Foreign Minister also ratified the solidarity of the Caribbean nation with President Alexander Lukashenko.Last Monday, the leaders of the European Union approved new sanctions against Belarus, based on the events with the Ryanair ship that made an emergency landing last Sunday at Minsk airport, due to a message about the presence of an explosive device. on board. Once on the ground and after reviewing the plane, the experts ruled out the existence of a bomb, but in the incident the Belarusian authorities arrested Roman Protasevich, one of the founders of the NEXTA Telegram channel, recognized as an extremist and wanted for the activities of he. The EU considered the fact as a hijacking and agreed to prohibit EU airspace for Belarusian companies, as well as landing at the airport terminals of the countries that make up the bloc. In addition, they asked European airlines to avoid flying over that nation, to which they already apply a list of sanctions that includes more than 70 companies and around 90 people, including President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus also faces measures imposed by the United States, which maintain restrictions against nine Belarusian state-owned companies in the petrochemical industry. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba condemns US blockade at AEC Meeting 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba exalts Latin American unity in the face of Covid-19 22 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president rejects US lies about anti-terrorist fight 22 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty