Cuba, Argentina termed fruitful exchange on anti-Covid-19 candidates

The BioCubaFarma Business Group described the meeting held Friday with Argentina´s Health Minister Carla Vizzoti, visiting Cuba to learn about progress of anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates, as fruitful.

On Twitter, BioCubaFarma -dedicated to the development of zhese formulations, announced that Carla Vizzoti found out about the results of Soberana 02 and Abdala, the two candidates that are currently under phase III of clinical trials.

Accompanied by Presidential Advisor Cecilia Nicolini and Ambassador to Cuba Luis Alberto Larregui, Vizzoti learned about 20-year collaboration between the Cuban biopharmaceutical sector and Argentine institutions.

Vizzotti highlighted that her delegation came from Mexico, where regional ties and strategies were strengthened and with great pride and joy Presidents Alberto Fernández and Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the beginning of AstraZeneca vaccine distribution.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

