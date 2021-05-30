Cuba, Ethiopia to deepen ties of friendship

Cuba and Ethiopia on Friday ratified their willingness to continue deepening historic ties of friendship and cooperation, during a meeting between Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez and Ethiopian Ambassador Shibru Mammo Kedida.

Recently, in an interview for local television, Kedida classed the ties between the two countries as very strong and pondered the mutually-beneficial agreements in different areas.

Kedida thanked the Cuban Government for its support in different sectors such as health, education, science and technology, and in granting scholarships and technology transfer.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny