Cuba, UN to work on 70 agricultural collaboration projects

Cuba on Friday debated with UN officials registered in the country about strategies to roll out over 70 agriculture collaboration projects.

In the meeting, Ydael Pérez, Agriculture Minister, highlighted the great responsibility in an all-important mission for Cuba and the world to guarantee food, for which Pérez urged to give priority to programs where foreign entities´ support is needed.

Ydael Pérez also remarked about 63 measures recently passed for agricultural, forestry and tobacco sectors, in order to boost food output, spur on producer and eliminate drawbacks as well as to favor the availability of food for population, the Cuban Agriculture Ministry´s official website reported.

In her speech, Resident Coordinator of the UN System in Cuba Consuelo Vidal considered the event as a great opening for the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

Consuelo Vidal said the UN has a large budget to support Cuba, of which about US$40 million have gone to food sustainability and access to the most vulnerable, thus wiping out centralization, as the Government has ordered.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny